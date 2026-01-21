Access ARM Pensions Records Over ₦4trn AUM Post-Merger Asset 

Access ARM Pensions, a subsidiary of Access Holdings, has exceeded the ₦4 trillion mark in assets under management (AUM), marking a major milestone and underscoring strong momentum following the merger of Access Pensions and ARM Pensions.

A statement by the bank on Wednesday noted that the achievement represents a significant increase from less than ₦3 trillion AUM recorded after the merger in October 2024.

“Since then, the combined entity has accelerated growth, supported by stronger governance structures, enhanced investment capabilities, and an expanded nationwide presence.

“The rapid increase of over ₦1 trillionin AUM in less than 14 months reflects growing confidence among contributors, increased contribution flows, and improved customer engagement enabled by more robust digital platforms and service channels”, the statement read in part.

Commenting on the milestone, Acting Managing Director, Abimbola Sulaiman, described the achievement as a clear indication of the trust placed in the institution and the strength of its operating model.

“Crossing the ₦4 trillion threshold is not just a milestone; it is a strong affirmation of the confidence our clients place in Access ARM Pensions. Since the merger, we have deliberately built an institution with stronger governance, deeper investment expertise, and the scale required to deliver long-term value across economic cycles.

“This growth reflects disciplined execution and a consistent focus on acting in the best interests of our clients.”

She added that innovation would remain central to the company’s growth strategy, with continued investment in technology to enhance service delivery and deepen engagement across customer touchpoints.

“Innovation will continue to guide how we serve our clients. By leveraging technology, data, and modern service infrastructure, we are simplifying the pension experience and building a more responsive and reliable retirement system.

“As we continue to grow, our priorities remain unchanged: consistent investment performance, strong risk management, and dependable service that gives our clients confidence in their retirement future.”

With over two million Retirement Savings Accounts under management, the statement noted that Access ARM Pensions maintains one of the largest contributor bases in Nigeria’s pension industry.

“The company remains focused on strengthening its investment processes, enhancing customer experience, and delivering sustainable, long-term retirement outcomes for contributors nationwide”.