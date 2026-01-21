Gov AbdulRazaq Sets Up Panel To Probe Kwara Poly Protest, Orders Rector To Step Aside

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has established a three-member committee to investigate the causes of the recent student protest at Kwara State Polytechnic.

The panel is chaired by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar. Senior Ibrahim Sulyman.

Other members include the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Nafisat Buge, and the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Dr. Mrs. Mercy Olufunke Shittu.

The committee has been given two weeks to submit its findings. Its terms of reference include: investigating both the remote and immediate causes of the protest and how it was handled; recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future; and proposing strategies for the growth and development of the institution.

In the meantime, Governor AbdulRazaq has directed the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, to step aside from his duties until further notice. The most senior Deputy Rector will oversee the institution in his absence.

The committee is expected to consult with all relevant stakeholders in the course of its work.

The directive was signed by Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, on January 21, 2026.