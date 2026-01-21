I Won’t Use Force To Take Greenland — Trump

READ ALSO: Trump Not Thinking ‘Purely Of Peace’ In Greenland Push

He demanded “immediate” talks on Washington’s acquisition of Greenland, renewing his push to seize control of the autonomous territory from NATO ally Denmark.

“It’s the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it,” Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos. “That’s the reason I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”