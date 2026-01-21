×

I Won’t Use Force To Take Greenland — Trump

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won't do that," he told world leaders at a summit in Davos.

By Channels Television
Updated January 21, 2026
US President Donald Trump delivers a special address during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

 

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not use force to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Washington’s ally Denmark, but insisted the United States must still have “ownership” of it.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won’t do that. Okay. Now everyone’s saying, Oh, good. That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force,” he told world leaders at a summit in Davos.
“I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”
 

He demanded “immediate” talks on Washington’s acquisition of Greenland, renewing his push to seize control of the autonomous territory from NATO ally Denmark.

“It’s the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it,” Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos. “That’s the reason I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”

 

AFP 

