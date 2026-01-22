Tinubu Approves Posting Of Ambassadors-Designate To US, UK, France, Turkey

President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of four ambassador-designates, out of the 68 confirmed by the Senate last December.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Colonel Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

Also confirmed by the President is the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO: Senate Confirms 64 Career, Non-Career Ambassadorial Nominees

Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, former governor of Kebbi, is the ambassador-designate to Turkey, where the President is scheduled to begin a state visit next week, according to Onanuga.

He disclosed that in a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the four countries about the ambassador-designates, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.

On December 18, 2025, the Senate confirmed all 64 career and non-career ambassadors nominated by President Tinubu, following consideration of a report from the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, on December 4, President Bola Tinubu had forwarded to the Senate a request for the confirmation of 65 ambassadorial nominees, comprising 34 career ambassadors and 31 non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

The Senate had earlier approved three non-career ambassadorial nominees—Lateef Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu, and Emmanuel Ayodele Oke—a development that raised the overall number of confirmed ambassadors to 67.

The list of non-career nominees features several prominent political figures, including former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode; former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; and a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.