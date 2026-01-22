‘Typical Trump,’ Amb Keshi Reviews US President’s Davos Speech

A former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi, believes President Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, was nothing special.

Ambassador Keshi, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, said Trump’s outing in Davos was not a strong policy statement but an attempt to please a domestic audience.

The diplomat said, “what you heard yesterday was not actually a foreign policy speech. You have to see tweets”.

“He was celebrating his first one year in office with a very poor popularity rating,” Ambassador Keshi said on Thursday.

“His decision, his pronouncement that he was going to take Greenland by force led to negative showing by the stock market that was just falling, you know, very, very fast, and I think that struck a message to Trump himself.”

READ ALSO: I Won’t Use Force To Take Greenland — Trump

In his speech on Wednesday, Trump proclaimed the United States as the “economic engine of the planet”.

“The United States economy is on pace to grow at double the rate that was projected by the IMF. When America booms, the world booms. When we go down, the world goes down with us,” he said.

“The economy is at a point I never thought we would be. My biggest surprise is that I thought the growth would take more than a year. But it has happened very quickly.”

But Keshi said the US president’s comment was “typically Trump. He went after his enemies, called them names, abuses those he can abuse, and the rest of it.

“So, it’s typical, typically a Trump speech and nothing unpredictable.”