Man Shot By Federal Agents In Minneapolis Has Died, Says Police Chief

A man shot by federal agents in Minneapolis has died, the city’s police chief told US media on Saturday — a shooting that comes less than three weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

The Department of Homeland Security told AFP in a statement that the man was armed, without offering further details about the circumstances of the incident or confirming his death. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slammed what he called “another horrific shooting.”

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene,” DHS said on X after the shooting.

DHS also said the shooting occurred during “a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”

– ‘Horrific shooting’ –

Earlier, Walz said he had discussed “another horrific shooting by federal agents” with the White House.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he said on X.

“The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, called the shooting “an execution” and accused Trump of transforming Minneapolis into a “war zone.”

Thousands of ICE agents have been deployed to the Democratic-led city, as Trump presses a sweeping campaign to deport undocumented migrants.

Minneapolis has been rocked by increasingly tense protests since federal agents shot and killed Good, a US citizen, on January 7.

An autopsy concluded that the killing was a homicide, a classification that does not automatically mean a crime was committed.

The officer who fired the shots that killed Good, Jonathan Ross, has neither been suspended nor charged.

Public outrage was rekindled this week by the detention of a five-year-old boy as agents sought to arrest his father.

“Donald Trump and all your lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge: watch the horrific video of the killing today. The world is watching,” Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on X.