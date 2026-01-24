Pakistani Court Jails Rights Activist, Husband For 10 Years

A Pakistani court jailed on Saturday a prominent rights activist and her husband for 10 years over “anti-state” social media posts.

Imaan Mazari, a 32-year-old lawyer and vocal critic of Pakistan’s military, “disseminated highly offensive” content on her X account, according to an Islamabad court.

A written court statement said the Mazari and her husband, fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, “will have to remain in jail for 10 years”.

They were handed prison terms on three charges to run concurrently, the document said.

Their sentencing came a day after Pakistani police arrested the couple as they headed to a court hearing in the capital.

Mazari is the daughter of Pakistan’s former minister for human rights, Shireen Mazari, while her late father was the South Asian country’s top paediatrician.

She is a pro bono lawyer on some of the most sensitive cases, including the enforced disappearances of ethnic Balochs, as well as defending the community’s top activist, Mahrang Baloch.

She also represented those accused of blasphemy — an incendiary charge in Pakistan — as well as Afghans who face crackdowns by the authorities.

Changes to the constitution and hasty legislation passed by parliament have pushed Pakistan towards tighter state control, with diminishing political and civil rights.