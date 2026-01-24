‘Politics Won’t Distract Us,’ Gov Eno Declares, Inaugurates Ibom CNG Transit Terminal

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Bassey Eno, has stated that his administration will remain firmly focused on project delivery despite the gradual approach of the political season.

The Governor made the statement on Saturday, while flagging off the construction of the Ibom Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mass Transit Terminal, sited at Obio Offot and Ikot Akpe communities in Uyo Local Government Area.

“Let politicians play politics; we will stay focused on delivering the promises we made to the people of Akwa Ibom. We will not be distracted. This is a call to service, and we see it as an assignment we must faithfully complete,” Governor Eno said.

He further stated that political appointments to boards and similar positions would be restricted to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while encouraging residents to register for their Permanent Voter Cards and formally align with the party.

Governor Eno announced that the first batch of 50 CNG buses has already been ordered and fully paid for, and are expected to arrive by April 2026.

He also highlighted other completed and ongoing transport infrastructure projects, including the Marine Terminal in Oron, as well as the international wing of Victor Attah International Airport and Ibom Air.

“As we steadily position Akwa Ibom as a tourism and investment destination, we are ensuring that critical infrastructure is delivered and operational within the shortest possible time,” Gov Umo Eno said.

Welcoming the Governor and his delegation, the Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Dr Uwemedimo Udoh, expressed gratitude for siting the project in the area, describing it as a transformative intervention that would reduce transportation costs, promote clean energy, and create economic opportunities for the host communities.

Commissioner for Transport, Dr Anthony Luke, provided an overview of the project, revealing that the terminal will cover approximately 62,000 square metres and feature a range of modern facilities.

These include an ultra-modern transport terminal, CNG filling station, maintenance workshop, training school, police post, loading bays, restaurant, VIP lounge, shopping area, administrative block, and an automated car wash.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the initiative as timely and strategic, noting that it aligns with the Federal Government’s Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, which aims to provide Nigerians with affordable and sustainable transportation options while reducing dependence on petrol.

Managing Director of Alpha Diaz Projects Limited, the construction firm handling the project, Mr Alexander Eleftheriads, said the terminal is designed as an ultra-modern mobility hub.

He disclosed that the facility will include a technical training school expected to admit about 600 trainees annually. He assured that the project would be completed within six months.

Project Delivery Adviser on Transport, Hon. Orman Esin, described the CNG Mass Transit Terminal as a flagship and signature project of the Eno administration, noting that it will significantly enhance intra-state transportation and improve mobility across Akwa Ibom State.