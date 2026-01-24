Rivers APC Faction Hails Affirmation Of Fubara As State’s Party Leader

The Emeka Beke-led Rivers State faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the affirmation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the leader of the party in the state, describing it as a vindication of its long-held position amid internal party tensions.

In a press statement issued on Friday, and signed by the faction’s spokesman, Darlington Nwauju, the party said the affirmation, conveyed through the President’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, reflected Tinubu’s commitment to the APC constitution and established party conventions.

The Rivers APC leadership commended President Tinubu for reaffirming the principle that APC governors should lead the party at the state level to ensure cohesion, effective mobilisation, and organisational efficiency. The faction noted that the clarification aligned with the policy direction of the party’s national leadership.

It added that the presidential affirmation should put to rest what it described as “false and misleading narratives” surrounding APC leadership in Rivers State.

The faction sharply criticised comments attributed to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, regarding the impeachment process involving Governor Fubara and his deputy.

The state chapter described the remarks as personal opinions that ran contrary to the core values of party membership and internal discipline.

The statement further called on Morka to step aside from his position, accusing him of failing to safeguard the party’s organisational objectives.

In addition, the Rivers APC urged the party’s National Working Committee to consider existing court decisions on the leadership of the state chapter and to immediately schedule congresses at the ward, local government, and state levels to harmonise contending interests.

The faction also appealed to Governor Fubara, in his capacity as leader of the APC in Rivers State, to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to chart a clear direction for the party going forward.