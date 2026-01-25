Ex-Sokoto Senator Gada Dumps ADC For PDP

A former lawmaker representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, Senator Abubakar Gada, has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gada’s defection which comes six months after joining the ADC ends weeks of speculation over his political future.

Addressing supporters in Sokoto, Gada said his decision was driven by the need to rebuild the PDP in the state.

He accused former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for refusing to identify fully with the African Democratic Congress six months after both politicians signalled interest in the party.

Gada stated that he and Tambuwal were initially considered joint leaders of the party in Sokoto, but insisted that leadership “comes with responsibility.”

According to the senator, Tambuwal’s alleged lack of participation in ADC activities fuelled doubts about his political intentions.