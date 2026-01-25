Lagos Govt Defends Makoko Demolitions, Denies Targeting Poor Residents

The Lagos State Government has defended its decision to demolish structures in Makoko and other communities, saying the action is to protect lives and properties.

According to government officials who featured on Ask Lagos, a weekly X-space discussion aimed at creating engagements between the Government and residents, the demolitions were for security reasons.

At the session were Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso and Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development Olajide Abiodun Babatunde.

The contentious demolitions in Makoko and other waterfront communities, they said, were essential steps toward a safer, more sustainable megacity.

There have been criticisms of the government actions as “anti-poor”and “unnecessary”. That is not true, Omotoso said, adding that the demolitions were driven primarily by public safety, environmental protection, and security considerations, particularly the dangers posed by illegal structures built beneath high-tension power lines and along critical waterways.

“No responsible government anywhere in the world can allow people to live directly under high-tension cables or obstruct vital waterways,” Omotoso said. “These actions are not punitive. They are preventive — to protect lives, avert disasters, and secure the future of Lagos.”

The government has been criticized for not giving residents notice of its plan, Omotoso spoke of engagements with affected communities, noting, “The government has been engaging them for over five years. The law stipulates that buildings must be 250 metres away from power lines, but they are built under the power lines, and no government will accept that. Imagine one line dropping into the lagoon. The disaster will be incredible.”

He said the community was begging that the setback be reduced from 100 metres to 50.

Babatunde, bringing his expertise in e-GIS mapping and urban planning, underscored the demolitions as part of a broader regeneration blueprint designed to transform Lagos into a resilient, investment-friendly megacity.

He pointed to successful precedents, such as the relocation of residents from Oko Baba to purpose-built estates equipped with modern amenities. “Hundreds of housing units have been provided by the state, ensuring that those affected aren’t left without options,” he said, stressing that decisions are anchored in master plans, safety codes, and environmental benchmarks rather than whims.

He advised developers and residents to adhere to due process, saying: “We must follow regulations to avoid these situations; urban development is about building sustainably for the future.”

Some participants alleged that there were casualties, heavy-handed enforcement, lack of compensation, and unclear relocation timelines. One queried the emotional toll.

Omotoso said, “We understand the pain this causes, but speculation only fuels division. Let’s focus on facts and collaborative solutions.”

Babatunde added that transparency tools like e-GIS platforms allow residents to verify zoning and setback requirements in advance, reducing future conflicts.

Some Non-Governmental Organisations and residents argue that the demolitions could be termed “class cleansing”, but government officials maintain that inaction could lead to disasters far worse than displacement.

Makoko, a historic waterfront community of over 100,000 residents, saw more than 3,000 homes destroyed and over 10,000 people displaced since December 2025.

Operations involved armed security personnel using tear gas and bulldozers, resulting in deaths, injuries, and destruction of schools, clinics, and places of worship.

Residents allege that safety regulations were used as a pretext to grab land for private interests.