‘Mercy’ Debuts Atop N.America Box Office, Dethrones ‘Avatar’

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s blockbuster fantasy series, ruled the North American box office for five weeks.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated January 25, 2026
(L-R) Chris Pratt and Charles Roven attend the New York Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “Mercy” at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on January 20, 2026 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios/AFP (Photo by Jason Mendez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Sci-fi thriller “Mercy” starring Chris Pratt debuted atop the North American box office with $11 million in ticket sales, ending the five-week reign of “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” industry estimates showed Sunday.

Pratt plays a man on trial for murdering his wife in the Amazon MGM Studios film, with his fate in the hands of an artificial intelligence judge.

The brutal winter storm hitting a large swath of the United States cut into the weekend totals, according to David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“Considering the extreme weather that’s closing theaters across two-thirds of the US and keeping people home, it’s a very good opening,” Gross said of “Mercy.”

“The final numbers may be lower on Monday after we see the effects of the cold and snow.”

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the third instalment in James Cameron’s blockbuster fantasy series, came in second in the United States and Canada with another $7 million, Exhibitor Relations said.

Zoe Saldana promotes the upcoming film “Avatar Fire and Ash” at The Walt Disney Studios presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

 

READ ALSO: Avatar 3 Aims To Become End-Of-Year Blockbuster

That puts its domestic box office haul at $378.5 million, with an additional $1 billion overseas, according to Box Office Mojo.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ opened at No. 1 the previous weekend, pulling in $64 million in North America after Christmas.

The third film in Cameron’s blockbuster franchise stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington and grossed an estimated $217.6 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

Disney’s Oscar-nominated animated film “Zootopia 2” churned along, remaining in third place at $5.7 million and crossing the $400 million mark in the US and Canada.

In fourth place at $4.2 million was Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid,” an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel about a young woman who is hired by a wealthy couple with dark secrets.

In fifth place was “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” the fourth installment in the zombie horror series, at $3.6 million.

 

Rounding out the top 10 are:

 

“Marty Supreme” ($3.5 million)

“Return to Silent Hill” ($3.3 million)

“Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” ($2 million in re-release)

“Hamnet” ($2 million)

“Primate” ($1.6 million)

