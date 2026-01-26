Amosun Insists On Rotational Presidency, Backs Tinubu’s Re-Election

Former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has called for respect for the principle of rotational presidency ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing the need for justice, equity, and fairness.

Amosun made the call while addressing his supporters during activities marking his 68th birthday celebration, held at the Ake Palace Pavilion in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He urged Nigerians to give more support and understanding to President Bola Tinubu’s administration, while also asking his supporters to remain steadfast. Amosun assured them that his next political move would be announced soon.

READ ALSO: Gov Adeleke Demands Release Of ‘Withheld’ ₦130bn LG Funds

The former governor stated that President Tinubu’s leadership was not only in the interest of the South-West but also in the interest of the entire country.

“In the interest of Nigeria, we must respect rotation. The North has had eight years under President Muhammadu Buhari. Now it is the turn of the South, and we have President Tinubu. Anybody who truly loves Nigeria should support this arrangement,” he said.

“He is representing all of us in the South and indeed Nigeria. That is why I am supporting him, not because of personal interest, but because it is in the interest of Nigeria,” Amosun added.

He also urged party members across Ogun State to remain loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure and expressed optimism about Tinubu’s economic reforms and policy direction, describing them as painful but necessary steps toward national development and economic recovery.