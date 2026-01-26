NASS Proposes Voting Rights Of Prisoners In Electoral Law

The National Assembly has introduced a proposal in the ongoing amendment of Electoral law that would give prison inmates in Nigeria the right to vote in elections.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, gave the hint ahead of resumption of the National Assembly from Christmas break, adding that the proposed law would mandate release of fund for general elections at least one year before the day of the elections.

Bamidele further revealed that Electoral Bill, 2025 introduces no fewer than 20 defining highlights that would eventually differentiate it from the previous electoral regimes.

“We have started the review of the Electoral Act, 2022 clause by clause to achieve this end. With the Electoral Bill, 2025, we have achieved quite a lot to improve how we manage our elections; enhance the credibility of the process and ensure the political parties are accountable.

“This vision is in line with the sustained public demands for an electoral system that will guarantee the security of votes.The Electoral Bill, 2025 introduces no fewer than 20 defining highlights that will eventually differentiate it from the previous electoral regimes.

“First, under Section 12 (1-2), the Bill recognises the voting rights of prisoners and the obligations of the Independent National Electoral Commission to register all eligible inmates in all correctional facilities nationwide.

“Also, under Section 3 (3), the Bill mandates that funds for general elections must be released at least one year before the day of the elections. Obviously, this reduces uncertainty that often clogs the operation of the INEC and strengthens its independence.”