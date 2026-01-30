PHOTOS: Trump, First Lady Attend Premier Of Multimillion-Dollar ‘Melania’ Documentary

US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and top administration officials attended the premiere Thursday night of the first lady’s new movi,e promising a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her husband’s return to power.

The documentary, titled “Melania” and funded by an extraordinary multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon, was given a red-carpet screening at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Centre in Washington.

“Glamorous, very glamorous,” the president said of the film as he arrived at the event holding hands with his wife.

“We need some glamour.”

Melania Trump’s movie aims to document the 20 days leading up to Trump’s second inauguration through the eyes of the Slovenian-born 55-year-old first lady.

But amid reports of soft ticket sales for the film, the huge fee paid by Amazon has raised questions about whether the US tech giant is merely trying to curry favor with the president.

Top administration officials like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as House Speaker Mike Johnson, attended the screening.

Melania Trump has often been a mysterious figure since her husband’s return to the White House in January 2025, preferring to spend her time with their son Barron in New York and Florida.

But she said the film, which goes on global release Friday and will later be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime, would give people a look behind the enigma.

“They will see how I work, who I am, how I communicate with people, and they will know me a little bit more,” she told Fox and Friends on Wednesday.

A teaser for the documentary released in December showed the former model looking to the camera just before her husband’s second swearing-in at the US Capitol and saying: “Here we go again.”

The Trumps held a private screening at the White House on Saturday — hours after immigration agents shot dead protester Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in an incident that has sparked national outrage.

In one of a series of promotional interviews this week for the film, Melania Trump called for “unity” after the Minneapolis killing.

‘MUST WATCH’

While it promises an “unprecedented” glimpse into her life, “Melania” has also given an insight into the way US business titans have lined up to pay tribute to the Trump administration in the past year.

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos has grown notably closer to Trump, securing a prime seat at the inauguration and telling the Washington Post newspaper he owns to favor pro-business editorials.

US media say that of Amazon’s $40 million licensing deal for the film, Melania, who served as executive producer, will receive 70 percent. The next highest bid, from Disney, was reportedly only $14 million.

On top of that Amazon has reportedly paid for a stunning $35 million marketing campaign including television commercials, billboards and a simulcast in 25 theaters at the same time as Thursday’s premiere.

“How can it not be equated with currying favor or an outright bribe?” Ted Hope, a former Amazon film executive, was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

Billionaire Donald Trump has faced repeated criticism that his family members are profiting from deals made off the back of his presidency. The White House says Trump is already rich and makes no money from his position.

The president said on his Truth Social account that “Melania” was “A MUST WATCH.”

But across the rest of social media the film and its PR campaign have drawn ridicule, with several internet users posting screenshots showing cinemas that have sold no seats for screenings.

South Africa’s main cinema houses have pulled the documentary, with the distributor citing “the current climate,” without elaborating, local media reported.

The South African government has strained ties with Trump’s administration, which has repeated false accusations that Pretoria is behind a “white genocide” of the Afrikaans community.

The film has also drawn controversy over its choice of director. It is the first major project for Brett Ratner since multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017, allegations he denies.

“He was very talented,” Melania Trump told Fox. “He was the best one, and he was great to work with.”