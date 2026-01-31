Tinubu Returns From Türkiye

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria from his state visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

Tinubu arrived at about 8:55 p.m.

He was received by senior government officials.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Inks $5B Trade, Security Deals In Turkey

The President had departed Abuja for Türkiye on January 26, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

It follows an earlier official visit to Nigeria by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between October 19 and 20, 2021, which reinforced diplomatic ties between Abuja and Ankara.

During the days-long trip, Tinubu and his Turkish counterpart signed nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

At the centre of this was the move to ramp up bilateral trade from $2 billion to $5 billion.

“We also discussed opportunities to support our investments in Nigeria. We believe that the joint Economy and Trade Committee, which we agreed to establish today, will be instrumental in this regard,” Tinubu had said in a joint briefing with Erdogan.

Other deals sealed during the trip ranged from energy cooperation, media, higher education, and Halal Quality Infrastructure, aimed at giving Nigerian agricultural products a competitive edge.

Erdogan said his country would support Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, expressing readiness to deepen cooperation in military training and intelligence.

Speaking at a joint press conference, the Turkish president said that under Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is taking firm steps against terrorism, and Türkiye stands by the Nigerian people in this struggle.

“We are ready to share Türkiye’s significant experience in counterterrorism,” presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, quoted the Turkish leader as saying.

The Turkish president also said terrorist groups, particularly in Africa’s Sahel region, pose a threat to the continent’s stability.

Nigerian officials held meetings with Türkiye’s leading defense industry firms during the visit and expressed confidence that the outcomes of those talks would be positive.

While Nigeria exports crude oil and agricultural products to Turkiye, the European country exports planes, iron and steel, chemical products, and helicopters to the West African country.