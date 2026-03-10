Tinubu Mourns Former Super Eagles Coach Onigbinde

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the family and associates of renowned football administrator and former Super Eagles head coach, Adegboye Onigbinde.

Onigbinde passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

The President also extended his condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), professional colleagues, and fans of the administrator, who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982.

Tinubu’s condolence message was contained in a statement released on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President commended the contributions of the Modakeke high chief to the development of grassroots football and to the strengthening of football administration in Nigeria.

Tinubu also acknowledged the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984.

According to the President, the accomplished football manager will be remembered for his discipline, integrity, foresight, and passion for the round-leather game.

He prayed for the repose of the departed and comfort for his family.

The football tactician’s family announced his passing on Monday in a message signed by a family member, Bolade Adesuyi.

The message read: “With great gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the first indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life and your contributions to the Nigerian nation and the world as an unequalled football coach.”

The statement added that funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Onigbinde led Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and Korea.

He returned to the dugout in 2002 after his first stint as coach of the Green Eagles between 1982 and 1984, replacing the late Shuaibu Amodu.

In 1984, Onigbinde guided Nigeria to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, where the team lost 3–1 to Cameroon.

He later served as a technical instructor for both the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.