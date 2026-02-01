I Think I Will Be An APC Member — General Musa

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), has indicated that he may formally join the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he is currently “in transition” politically.

Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff, made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

Asked whether he now considers himself a politician, the minister replied, “I’ve not transitioned yet. I’m in transition.”

When questioned if he is a member of the ruling APC, he said, “Not yet, but I think I’ll be. Definitely. The APC has given me the platform to present myself right from when I was CDS till date, so why not?”

The 58-year-old minister said President Bola Tinubu deserved full backing, stressing his readiness to support the administration in every possible way.

“Mr President needs all support, totally. I’ll give him all my support, whatever I can do to make sure that he succeeds in his call of duty, including moving forward to the second term. I think I’d give him my very best,” he stated.

General Musa previously held office as the 18th Chief of Defence Staff from June 23, 2023, until his retirement on October 30, 2025. He was sworn in on December 4, 2025.

Minister Musa’s comments come amid a sustained wave of defections to the APC since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, a trend that gathered significant momentum throughout 2025 and into 2026.

Several serving governors have crossed over from opposition parties to the ruling party, including Abba Yusuf of Kano State from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as well as Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, all from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Most recently, Agbu Kefas of Taraba State formally defected from the PDP to the APC, raising the number of governors under the ruling party to 29.

While many of the defections have been attributed to “internal crises” within opposition parties, the growing realignments have intensified debate over the political shape ahead of the forthcoming 2027 general elections.