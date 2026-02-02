2026 Grammy: Nigerian-American Singer Shaboozey, Wins ‘Best Country/Duo/Group Performance’

Nigerian-American singer Collins Obinna Chibueze, professionally known as Shaboozey, has won his first Grammy Award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Shaboozey clinched the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Amen,’ his gospel-inspired country collaboration with Jelly Roll.

The song, which appears on Jelly Roll’s album, blends contemporary country production with themes of faith, redemption and gratitude.

The win marks a major career milestone for the Woodbridge, Virginia-born artiste of Igbo-Nigerian descent, whose sound seamlessly fuses hip-hop, R&B and country music.

It also represents Jelly Roll’s first Grammy Award, underscoring the growing acceptance of genre-blending artistes within country music.

Shaboozey received the award during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, arriving just moments before the category was announced, a detail that added to the emotion of the moment

Visibly overwhelmed, the singer fought back tears as he took the stage to deliver one of the most talked-about acceptance speeches of the night.

After thanking God, he dedicated the award to his mother, “an immigrant who retired from her nursing career that very day after more than 30 years of working multiple jobs to support her family.”

For ‘Immigrants’

The Nigerian-American singer then broadened the dedication to immigrants across the United States.

“This is for all children of immigrants. This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity, to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunities for everyone willing to work for it,” he said.

“Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your tradition here. You give America colour. Immigrants built this country, literally.”

The speech drew widespread praise, with netizens describing it as one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

Shaboozey later credited his management teams at American Dogwood and EMPIRE for their support, describing the win as surreal in backstage reactions.

The full Grammy Awards ceremony was broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount.