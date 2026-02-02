‘We Need More Africans To Win Grammys,’ Says Tyla After Second Win

South African pop star Laura ‘Tyla’ Seethal, has called for greater African representation at the Grammy Awards following her latest win in the Best African Music Performance category.

The 24-year-old singer clinched the award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, becoming the first artiste to win the category twice since it was introduced.

Tyla won with her single Push 2 Start, marking her second victory in the category after her 2024 triumph with the global hit Water.

Speaking to Billboard after receiving the award, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude and reflected on what the recognition means for African artistes.

“I’m so grateful. This is insane. It just shows me how far we can take it. Being from where I’m from, we really have a chance, and that’s just amazing,” she said.

Looking ahead, Tyla stressed the importance of seeing more African musicians celebrated on the global stage.

“When I was young, I wanted to see my girls getting Grammys and everything, and we’ve got that, but we need more. I’m excited to see the rest of our African superstars who are killing it right now be there as well. We are coming,” she said.

Tyla’s latest victory further strengthens her position as one of Africa’s most successful young pop exports, with her music blending amapiano, pop and R&B in a way that resonates with international audiences.

Push 2 Start, lifted from her self-titled debut album Tyla released in 2024, gained widespread popularity through streaming platforms and social media dance challenges.

The song centres on themes of romance and self-confidence, infused with amapiano rhythms.

Best African Music Category

The Best African Music Performance category was created in 2024 to recognise recordings that showcase African music traditions and contemporary sounds. Nigeria’s Tems won the category in 2025.

This year’s Best African Music Performance category featured a strong line-up dominated by African heavyweights, particularly from Nigeria.

Nominees included Burna Boy (Love), Davido featuring Omah Lay (With You), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (Gimme Dat), and Eddy Kenzo featuring Mehran Matin (Hope & Love).

Although none of the Nigerian nominees secured a win, Burna Boy also earned an additional nomination for Best Global Music Album with No Sign of Weakness.

That category was eventually won by Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia for their joint project Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo.

Tyla’s 2026 victory marks the second time she has edged out Nigerian artistes in the category, following her inaugural win in 2024.

Beyond individual accolades, the 68th Grammy Awards highlighted the growing global influence of African music.

The 68th Grammy Awards also honoured legendary Nigerian musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.