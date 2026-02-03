Fashion Designer Veekee James, Husband Expecting First Baby

Nigerian fashion designer Ruth Erikan James, professionally known as Veekee James, has announced that she and her husband, Femi Atere, are expecting their first child together.

Veekee James shared the cheery news on Instagram, posting a short video showing her and her husband at a brown‑pastel venue, coordinated in tan outfits, with Veekee’s growing baby bump and ultrasound photos featured in the clips.

“And two shall become 3,” she captioned the post. “Indeed, this is what only GOD can do.”

READ ALSO: I Nearly Omitted My Grammy-Nominated ‘With You’ On ‘5ive’ — Davido

Veekee James is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated fashion designers, best known for her luxury bridal and couture creations.

She launched her fashion brand in 2019 and quickly rose to prominence for her sculptural form‑fitting wedding dresses and red‑carpet gowns worn by high‑profile clients across Africa.

Her designs have become staples at weddings and major awards events, earning her industry accolades and a reputation as a trendsetter in contemporary fashion. In 2021, she was named AMVCA Best Designer of the Year.

Born on June 9, 1994, in Akwa Ibom State and raised in Lagos, Veekee’s journey in fashion began early, inspired by her mother’s tailoring work.

Over the years, she expanded her brand to include menswear and ready‑to‑wear lines and has become a respected voice in Nigeria’s vibrant fashion scene.

She also engages in entrepreneurial initiatives beyond fashion, including gospel events and creative projects.

Veekee and Atere married in a widely celebrated ceremony in February 2024, following their engagement in December 2023.

Since then, the couple has shared highlights of their life on social media.

In late 2025, Veekee sparked speculation about a possible pregnancy after fans noticed changes in her appearance in photos and videos, though neither she nor her husband commented at the time.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends, fans, and colleagues, coupled with prayers for a safe pregnancy and delivery.