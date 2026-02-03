Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Bishop Wale Oke Mourn Ron Kenoly

Renowned gospel singers Nathaniel Bassey and Frank Edwards, alongside the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, have paid glowing tributes following the death of celebrated worship leader Dr. Ron Kenoly.

Kenoly’s longtime music director, Bruno Miranda, confirmed the news on Tuesday in a statement shared on the singer’s official Instagram page.

While the cause of death was not disclosed, the statement confirmed that Kenoly passed away on February 3, 2026.

“This morning, Feb. 3, 2026, we said goodbye to Dr. Ron Kenoly,” the statement read.



Generations of Inspiration

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Nathaniel Bassey thanked Kenoly for being a foundational inspiration to his own ministry and many others.

“Dr. RON KENOLY crosses to the yonder side. Thank you for inspiring generations of psalmists like me. I grew up on these songs, and today others are growing up on ours. Thank you, Sir.”

In an emotional tribute, Bishop Oke, began with “Farewell to a True Worshipper Ron Kenoly” and commiserated with his beloved family, his wife, children, grandchildren.

“We commiserate with his beloved family, his wife, children, grandchildren, and pray that the Holy Spirit will comfort, strengthen, and abide with them at this critical time.”

Frank Edwards also shared his grief on social media, highlighting the legend’s global impact:

“Life well lived, Heaven’s gain. Thank you for the music, thank you for the impact! Rest well, Dr. Ron Kenoly.”

Bishop Wale Oke issued a statement titled "Farewell to a True Worshipper," where he offered prayers for the family Kenoly left behind.

“We commiserate with his beloved family—his wife, children, and grandchildren—and pray that the Holy Spirit will comfort, strengthen, and abide with them at this critical time.”