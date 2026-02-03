Gospel Legend Ron Kenoly Dies At 81

The celebrated American Christian worship leader, singer, and songwriter, Ron Kenoly, has passed away at the age of 81.

The news was confirmed by Bruno Miranda, Kenoly’s longtime music director, in a statement shared on the singer’s official Instagram page. The statement revealed that Kenoly died on February 3, 2026, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

Miranda, who worked closely with Kenoly for more than 20 years, described him as not only a mentor but also a spiritual father, emphasizing Kenoly’s dedication to his calling.

“This morning, Feb. 3, 2026, we said goodbye to Dr. Ron Kenoly,” the statement read.

“For over 20 years, I had the honor of walking alongside him in ministry around the world—not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness. Doc was very intentional about one thing: he was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader. And he took all the time necessary to explain what that truly meant.”

Miranda elaborated on Kenoly’s philosophy of worship, highlighting that he viewed his role as guiding people into sincere reverence for God.

“A worship leader’s calling is not to perform songs, but to lead people into true worship in the presence of a King; the King of Kings, Jesus Christ. He taught me that a worship leader is not merely a song leader, but a servant who connects with people whose hearts are open to worship, guiding them to ‘enter His gates with thanksgiving, and His courts with praise’ (Psalm 100:4, ESV). Worship, he would say, is always rooted in gratitude for what Christ has done for us, and never in anticipation of what we want Him to do.

“Off the stage, Doc carried the same integrity, humility, and reverence for God that the world saw under the lights. He taught me that worship begins long before the first note is played, shaped by obedience, character, and a deep fear of the Lord.

“Today we grieve deeply but not without hope. The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds.

“Until we meet again, my pastor, my mentor, my friend.”

Born on December 6, 1944, in Coffeyville, Kansas, Kenoly moved to Hollywood, California, after high school and later served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1968. During his military service, he performed with a cover band, the Mellow Fellows, which toured various military bases.

After his service, Kenoly returned to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time music ministry, eventually becoming one of the most influential figures in contemporary Christian worship music.

His breakthrough came in 1992 with the release of “Lift Him Up”, which became the fastest-selling worship album of its time.

Kenoly’s extensive discography includes: