We’ll Not Allow Anyone Hold Down PDP – Gov Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says no one will be allowed to hold down the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for any other party to be in power.

The governor stated this during the commissioning and handing over of a new Oyo State PDP Secretariat donated by him and named after a former state chairman, Chief Omokunmi Mustapha, to the national leadership of the party.

Makinde had similarly donated a secretariat to the South-West PDP in honour of a former National Vice Chairman (South-West), the late Hon. Soji Adagunodo, in 2024.

The event was attended by the National Working Committee of the PDP led by its National Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and other members of the NWC, as well as members of the party’s Board of Trustees.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Makinde noted that some individuals who seized the opportunity of the PDP’s loss at the polls in 2015 to gain control of the party would no longer be allowed to hold it down.

He noted that these individuals, whom he likened to illegitimate children, had grown wings and were hell-bent on destroying the party, hence their expulsion from the party at its November convention in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde expressed confidence that the judiciary would resolve the legal issues affecting the PDP and ensure that truth triumphs, stating that all the matters would coalesce at some point and that the judiciary, which he described as the last hope of the common man, would find a legal resolution to them in favour of the PDP.

According to the governor, the shenanigans and lies of those bent on holding down the PDP have endured for years, but they can no longer be allowed to continue, as truth would always trump falsehood.

The governor equally took a swipe at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who recently said he was interested in whatever happens in the Oyo State PDP and at the national level, noting that if he has not been able to do anything meaningful for the Rivers State PDP, he lacks the right to talk about the party in Oyo State and nationally.

He said: “I know that a lot of you are concerned about the PDP, asking what is happening in the party. Well, we are all in Ibadan, which is the political, administrative, and cultural capital of the Yoruba race.

“The first thing I want to say is that, in Yorubaland, we always say that if you see a house or a compound that is peaceful, it is because the illegitimate children in that house have not come of age. The illegitimate children in PDP grew up in 2015, had their time, and for 10 years, a decade, they practised their illegitimacy in the PDP. But they were expelled in November 2025. So, no more vagabonds in the PDP.

“Whatever it is that they are doing, you should be able to trace it back to their origin. In 2015, PDP lost power at the federal level. There was a gap in the leadership. Otherwise, those vagabonds would never have been able to take hold of the PDP.

“Let me confess, I came into government in 2019 and towards 2023, I was yoked with them. But now, I have repented; I am no longer with them. But for them to hold PDP for another party to be in power, it is no, no, no.

“If a lie endures for 20 years, truth will overtake it in one day. Liars can continue to peddle their lies, but I have absolute trust in Nigeria’s judiciary. I know they will do the needful. So, all these court cases will come together at some point, and the judiciary, being the last hope of the common man, will give justice to the PDP.”

Explaining why the new secretariat was named after Mustapha, Governor Makinde said the former chairman was instrumental to the return of the PDP to power in Oyo State in 2019.

In their separate goodwill messages, former First Lady of Oyo State and member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja; former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West), Alhaji Kamorudeen Ajisafe; and the Chairman, Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr Saka Balogun, thanked Governor Makinde for the donation of the edifice and for standing firm and keeping the party together despite issues and happenings in the party.

They assured party faithful that the party would participate fully and emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections at both the state and national levels, urging them to continue supporting the administration of Governor Makinde and remain steadfast and committed to the party.

The Chairman, Oyo State PDP, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, in his remarks, said the new secretariat is another testament to Governor Makinde’s quality and ability as a worthy leader of the party.

He noted that the governor has governed Oyo State creditably well, delivering people-oriented projects and good governance, even as he charged the people of the state to reciprocate the good gesture through their votes for the PDP in 2027.

The event had in attendance a former Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau; Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Abdul-Raheem Bayo Lawal; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; PDP National Chairman, Dr Turaki, SAN; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and PDP National Secretary, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former Deputy Governor, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; PDP National Chairman, South-East, Hon. Alli Odefa; and PDP National Chairman, South-South, Chief Emma Ogidi.

Also in attendance were the member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Hon. Fola Oyekunle; member representing Iseyin/Kajola/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Oyedeji; member representing Ibadan South-East/North-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun; PDP South-West executives, and other party stakeholders.