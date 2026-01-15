We’ll Further Strengthen Oyo’s Security Architecture – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured residents that his administration will make further efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the state so as to ensure that every space of the state is secure.

The governor stated this at the grand finale and laying of wreaths of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

He expressed appreciation to the officers and men of the Armed Forces for securing the state, urging them not to relent in their efforts.

This was as he commended the efforts of security operatives in sustaining the relative peace and harmony in the state and across the nation, assuring residents that his administration’s commitment to securing lives would receive further boosts so as to ensure the security of lives and properties.

He also hinted that plans were afoot to set up a welfare scheme for the families of the five forest guards killed recently at the Oloka Village axis of the old Oyo National Park in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The governor equally assured that his administration would continue to remember and support maimed soldiers, widows, orphans, and other dependents of the fallen heroes, because they paid the ultimate price to keep the country safe and secure.

“I can only say thank you to the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces,” Makinde said.

“This is a challenging time for us as a nation. We are still dealing with all sorts of security challenges, and they have been trying their best.

“We have asked them to do a lot more with very little resources, and they have been doing their bit. I want to urge them not to relent.

“I want to say that for us, as a government, we will continue to give the necessary support to ensure that it is not a hardship posting for them.

“For Oyo State, a few days back, we had an incident at the Old Oyo National Park where some forest guards were killed. We commiserate with their families, and we will do our best to ensure that they are looked after. It is not time to play the blame game.

“We won’t leave any stone unturned until we keep every inch of space and land in Oyo State safe and secure.”

Also speaking, the Interim Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Oyo State Command, Chief Julius Alabi, lauded the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government for the improvement of Legion members’ welfare and for other support.

The ceremony witnessed the laying of wreaths at the remembrance cenotaph by Governor Makinde, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Mohammed Fadeyi; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Others who laid the wreaths were the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General C.R Nnebeife; Interim Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Oyo State Command, Chief Alabi; Commander, 2 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General A.S Bugaje; the Commander 655, Nigerian Air Force Station, Ibadan, Air Commodore D.U. Njoku, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Mr Femi Haruna, and a representative of the widows of the fallen heroes, Mrs Taibatu Bello.

The occasion also witnessed the 21-gun salute in honour of the fallen heroes, special prayers for the repose of the fallen heroes, and the release of ceremonial pigeons by the governor and the inspection of the parade guards by the governor.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. ‘Bayo Lawal, former deputy governor, Engr Hamid Gbadamosi, former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu.

Also present were the Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni; Deputy Chief of Staff, Kazeem Adeniyi; and Commissioner for Women and Social Inclusion, Mrs Toyin Balogun, among other top government functionaries.

Others were legionnaires and widows of the fallen heroes and their children.