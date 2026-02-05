Reps Constitute Conference Committee On Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The House of Representatives has constituted a bipartisan conference committee on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill to harmonise differences between versions passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by Akin Rotimi Jr., spokesman of the House of Representatives, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision followed an internal correspondence dated Wednesday, February 4, 2026, from the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, conveying the House leadership’s directive in line with established legislative procedures.

Hon. Adebayo Balogun chairs the Conference Committee and includes Reps Fred Agbedi, Sada Soli, Ahmadu Jaha, Iduma Enwo, Saidu Abdullahi, and Dr Zainab Gimba.

The statement noted that the committee is mandated to engage with its Senate counterpart to harmonise the differing provisions of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill as passed by both chambers, ahead of final passage by the National Assembly.

The move comes a day after the Nigerian Senate passed the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Amendment Bill 2026 on February 4, following a third reading.

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the legal framework ahead of the 2027 general elections, including the introduction of stiffer penalties for electoral offences and adjustments to key administrative timelines.

The House of Representatives reiterated its commitment to advancing electoral reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, credibility, and public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.