JOHESU Suspends 84-Day Strike

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has suspended its nationwide strike, 84 days after the industrial action began.

This was announced in a communique issued by the union on Friday after its expanded National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting held in Abuja.

According to the communique, the meeting was convened to review the outcomes of a conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and JOHESU held on Thursday at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

READ ALSO: Over 50 Survivors Of Kwara Attack Hospitalised

“After exhaustive deliberations and review of the terms of settlement of the conciliation meeting, the expanded NEC -in-Session voted unanimously to suspend the ongoing indefinite nationwide strike action to allow for the implementation of the FG-JOHESU Terms of Settlements,” the communique jointly signed by JOHESU Chairman, Kabiru Minjibir, and Secretary, Martin Adekunle, read.

“While appreciating the masses for their understanding throughout the period of the industrial action, we appeal to consumers of health that a recurring infliction of injustice and a huge trust deficit necessitated this unfortunate and avoidable JOHESU nationwide strike and

”We hope that the Federal Government, as well as other State Governments, show both sensitivity and responsibility in ensuring Nigerians avoid this depth of suffering inthe foreseeable future.”

The strike, which entered its 84th day on Friday, has paralysed activities in government-owned hospitals across the country, leaving patients stranded and forcing many to seek essential medical services outside public health facilities.

JOHESU expressed gratitude to the individuals and institutions that played a role in resolving the crisis.

This includes Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, the chairmen of the health committees in both the Senate and House, hospital chief executives, professional organisations, and traditional leaders, particularly the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

The union also thanked the leadership of the NLC and TUC for their support and solidarity, as well as its members across affiliate unions, MHWUN, NUAHP, SSAUTHRIAI and NASU, for what it described as resilience and commitment throughout the strike

The protracted strike has also triggered a 14-day ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in solidarity with the health workers.

Indefinite Strike

JOHESU in November 2025 announced an indefinite strike action, which it said would continue until the implementation of the adjusted consolidated health salary structure was implemented.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the National Chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union, Kabiru Minjibir, had said the planned strike was expected to disrupt medical services and academic activities across the country.

According to him, the government has made no effort to reach an agreement with the unions.

The decision followed a closed-door meeting after a series of ultimatums and threatened strikes by JOHESU, citing the government’s failure to fulfil key agreements.