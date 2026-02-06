PHOTOS: Over 50 Survivors Of Kwara Attack Hospitalised

More than 50 survivors of the recent attack on the Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State are receiving treatment in hospitals for injuries sustained during the assault.

The victims suffered varying degrees of injuries, including gunshot wounds, following the deadly attack, which also affected the neighbouring Nuku community.

The Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Sadiq Umar, visited some of the injured survivors, where he sympathised with them and described the incident as heartbreaking.

He prayed for their speedy recovery and reassured the victims of his continued support throughout their period of treatment and recovery.

Senator Umar commended President Bola Tinubu for the deployment of security personnel under Operation Savannah Shield, aimed at restoring peace and tracking down those responsible for the attack.

READ ALSO: UN, US, Condemn Kwara Attack As Türkiye Pledges Support To Fight Terrorism

He also praised Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for what he described as a swift response, particularly the directive to the State Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials to affected persons.

The lawmaker called for sustained security operations across Kwara North, noting that the senatorial district has continued to face security challenges.

He urged residents to remain united, hopeful, and prayerful, while reaffirming his commitment to the well-being of his constituents and praying for lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical, operational, and intelligence assets to Kaiama Local Government Area following the attack.

The Nigerian Police Force condemned the incident, describing it as tragic, and confirmed that a manhunt is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Gunmen attacked Woro and neighbouring Nuku communities on Tuesday, killing at least 75 people, setting shops and a traditional ruler’s residence ablaze, and forcing residents to flee their homes.

While some reports suggested a higher casualty figure, the Kwara State Police Command confirmed during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Friday that the death toll stood at 75.

Governor AbdulRazaq described the incident as a “pure massacre” and confirmed that at least 75 victims had already been buried.

President Bola Tinubu has also ordered the deployment of an army battalion to further reinforce security in the state under Operation Savannah Shield.

Political groups, including the Northern States Governors’ Forum, have condemned the killings, labelling them as barbaric.