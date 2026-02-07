A Destabilized Nigeria Will Embolden Terrorists, Make Christians Less Safe – Riley Moore

A United States congressman, Riley Moore, has warned that efforts to strengthen separatist groups in the country would further endanger Christian communities rather than protect them.

Moore made the remarks following his visit to Nigeria in December, where he embarked on what he described as a fact-finding mission to assess claims of widespread violence against Christians.

The visit came amid heightened international attention after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a possible military intervention in Nigeria to confront those responsible for the attacks.

While in the country, the American lawmaker held discussions with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on the security challenges facing affected regions. He also visited Benue State, where he met with Governor Hyacinth Alia, as well as religious and traditional leaders.

Moore further engaged humanitarian organisations and internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have been forced to flee their homes due to persistent insecurity, gaining first-hand insight into the humanitarian impact of the violence on local communities.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Moore said the issue of dividing Nigeria did not feature prominently in his discussions.

“In my discussions, the idea of dividing the country has not come up in any serious way. Efforts to embolden separatists hurt Christians in Nigeria—especially in the North and Middle Belt,” he wrote.

He added that a destabilised Nigeria would worsen the security situation.

“A destabilised Nigeria would embolden terrorists and make Christians less safe in Nigeria and across the continent.”

The U.S. congressman reiterated his commitment to working towards protecting the lives of Christians and all Nigerians affected by terrorist activities.

“I remain committed to working to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in Christ—and, for that matter, all Nigerians—suffering from the instability wrought by terrorists throughout Nigeria,” he said.

Moore also disclosed that the United States and Nigeria have entered into a security cooperation agreement, describing it as a significant step towards addressing violence in the country and strengthening bilateral relations between both nations.