Kaiama Attack: Shettima Visits Kwara, Assures Residents Of Tinubu’s Commitment To Restore Peace

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has reaffirmed the determination of President Bola Tinubu to ensure that peace is restored in Nuku and Woro villages in Kaiama, Kwara State, in the aftermath of Tuesday’s attacks on the communities by terrorists.

According to a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President assured the people of the communities that the President had ordered the deployment of a battalion of the Nigerian Army to Kaiama.

He added that all hands were already on deck to rid the affected communities and the entire state of insecurity.

The statement said that Shettima gave the assurance on Saturday when he led a Federal Government delegation to commiserate with the people of Kaiama Local Government and the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the deadly terrorist attack that claimed several lives.

The Vice President also disclosed that President Tinubu has instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise all resources, in partnership with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, to provide succour and support to the distress communities.

“Your Excellency, we are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commiserates with you and the good people of Kaiama and Kwara State, by extension, over the tragedy that befell our communities of Woro and Nuku in the evening of Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

“That tragic killings had shocked Nigerians because the victims were peaceful members of the communities that were dedicated to building peaceful livelihood, while they practice their religion in the peaceful and harmonious manner that the injunctions of Islam have instructed,” he said

Shettima extended what he described as the heartfelt condolences of President Tinubu and the Federal Government to the government and those who lost their loved ones in the gory attacks, noting that all hands were already on deck to restore peace in the community.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. A battalion of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to Kaiama, and all hands are on deck to ensure that peace and tranquility are restored to those communities,” he assured.

The VP did not disclose the measures being taken to restore peace in the area, observing, however, that “security issues are sensitive issues and we do not have to divulge most of the actions that are being taken by our security establishment.

“But I’m here fundamentally to commiserate with the government and people of Kwara and the people of Kaiama, in particular, over the tragic loss of lives and to reassure the good people of the state of harmony. Our prayers are with you, our empathy is with you,” the Vice President added.

Earlier, Chairman of the North East Governors Forum, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, extended the condolences and sympathy of the North East Governors to the people and government of Kwara State over the tragedy.

He said, “As Muslims, we believe in destiny, and it is our sincere hope that, by God’s grace, this act will not happen again. Our prayers are with you, and it is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah will forgive those who have lost their lives and grant them Aljannah firdaus,” Governor Zulum prayed.

Responding, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRazaq, applauded the swift response of the Federal Government to the incident, saying, “as confirmed by the Local Government Chairman, troops are already on the ground, and the Operation Savannah Shield is in motion.

“As you can see, we were welcomed at the airport by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Second Division of the Nigerian Army. A DIG is on ground. We truly appreciate the response of the Federal Government, and representatives of NEMA have been on ground since the incident happened.”

The Governor called for continued prayers for better a situation and better security in Nigeria, just as he said, “One is short of words and what to say but we will continue to support our President, the Vice President and our leadership for God to guide them in the affairs of this nation.”

Also, the Chairman of Kaiama local government area, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for the immediate deployment of a military battalion in the area, and thanked the Governor of Kwara state for his leadership.

On his part, the Emir of Kaiama, HRH Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar, also applauded President Tinubu for the prompt action taken after the massacre that in Kaiama.

“We really appreciate the effort of President Tinubu. Since the incident happened on Tuesday, he has shown concerned toward us. The security personnel and other relevant agencies are adequately deployed to arrest the situation,” the traditional ruler said.

Other dignitaries present during the visit include the Director-General of NEMA), Zubaida Umar; Sen. Ali Mohammed Ndume; Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), Eng. Jennifer Adighije; former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, and members of Kwara State House of Assembly, among others.

Gunmen had attacked Woro and neighbouring Nuku communities on Tuesday, killing at least 75 people.

The attackers also razed shops and a traditional ruler’s residence, forcing residents to flee their homes.