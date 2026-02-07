Kwara Killings: Shettima Arrives In Ilorin On Condolence Visit

Vice President Kassim Shettima on Saturday arrived in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to condole with the government and people of the state over Tuesday’s attack on the Woro community in Kaiama Local Government.

‎ Shettima’s aircraft landed at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport at about 10:30 in the morning.

Accompanying the vice president were the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, Senator Ali Ndume, and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Shettima was received at the airport by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu; and the Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Sadiq Umar.

Others were the member representing Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Mukhtar Sagaya; security commanders, some members of the state legislative and executive councils, and local government chairmen.

Others were the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi and other party executive members.

Gunmen killed dozens of people, burned shops and a traditional ruler’s home, and wounded people fled into the bushes after the late Tuesday attack.

The refusal of the villagers to be indoctrinated by an extremist group, Mahmuda, was said to have led to indiscriminate shooting, as two vehicles belonging to the village head were used by the bandits to transport many villagers who were abducted.

The attack on Woro Village in Kwara State came after the military recently carried out operations in the area against what it called “terrorist elements”.

Last month, the military said it had launched “sustained coordinated offensive operations against terrorist elements” in Kwara State.

“Troops also stormed remote camps hitherto inaccessible to security forces where several abandoned camps and logistics enablers were destroyed, significantly degrading the terrorists,” the military said in a January 30 statement.

In response to the latest security woes, Kwara State imposed curfews in certain areas and closed schools for several weeks before ordering them to reopen on Monday.

Already, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has visited the community.

He described the attack as genocide but promised that the assailants and criminals within the Kwara and Niger State borders would be flushed out within a month.