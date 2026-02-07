×

Man Charged With Threatening To Kill US Vice President

US Vice President J. D. Vance said in early January that "a crazy person" had tried to break into his Ohio home by hammering on the windows.

By Channels Television
Updated February 7, 2026
US Vice President JD Vance listens to a question during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on October 21, 2025. Vance is expected to meet top US Middle East envoys and military experts monitoring the fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. According to Israeli media reports, he will also meet Israeli leaders, including the Israeli prime minister on October 22 in Jerusalem. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

 

A federal grand jury charged a 33-year-old man with threatening to kill US Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Ohio in January, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Shannon Mathre, a resident of Toledo, Ohio, is accused of “making a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon” the vice president, the department said in a statement.

Mathre reportedly said he was “going to find out where he (the vice president) is going to be and use my M14 automatic gun and kill him,” according to the statement.

It did not say where he made the comment.

US Secret Service agents arrested Mathre on Friday.

The threat is the latest reported incident involving Vance.

Vance said in early January, “a crazy person” had tried to break into his Ohio home by hammering on the windows.

The vice president and his family were not home at the time, and a 26-year-old man was taken into custody, according to US media reports.

The Justice Department said on Friday it found “multiple digital files of child sexual abuse materials” in Mathre’s possession while investigating the alleged threat against Vance.

Mathre made his initial court appearance before a US Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Ohio on Friday.

He is in custody pending a detention hearing on February 11, the Justice Department said.

 

 

AFP

