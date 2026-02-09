President Deby Receives Three Chadian Women Elevated To International Roles

The President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Deby, granted an audience on Monday to three Chadian women he had appointed to international positions.

These were Ambassador Mariam Mahamat Nour, Amina Priscille Longoh, and Mariam Ali Moussa.

Nour was elected Vice President of the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), while Longoh was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chad to the French Republic.

Moussa was promoted to the position of Ambassador of Chad to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union.

The three officials receive the President’s guidance and advice before assuming their duties.