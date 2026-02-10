‘It Was A Dream!’ Maryam Bukar Hassan Becomes First Nigerian To Carry Olympic Flag

The Milano Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony has just handed Nigeria a moment for the history books. Maryam Bukar Hassan, the celebrated poet popularly known as Alhanislam, became the first Nigerian Olympic flag bearer.

While the athletes parade behind their respective national colours, the iconic five-ringed Olympic flag is reserved for those who embody the movement’s loftier ideals: global impact, cultural bridge-building, and tireless advocacy. Standing alongside sporting titans like marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and gymnastics star Rebeca Andrade, Maryam was in truly rarefied company.

Clad in a bespoke Giorgio Armani ensemble that screamed “Quiet Luxury,” Maryam walked into the historic San Siro stadium not as a sprinter, but as a UN Global Advocate for Peace. It proved that words have the power to move mountains and even the Winter Games.

Taking to her Instagram to share the journey, Maryam offered an intimate glimpse into her Italian experience. The video is a beautifully woven tapestry of snippets: raw emotion, quiet awe, and high-fashion moments set against the Milanese skyline.

In one frame, she is seen in silent reflection amidst the Gothic grandeur of the Duomo di Milano; in the next, she is backstage, the gravity of the occasion etched on her face as she prepares to step into the light.

As Alhanislam, she has spent years using the precision of the spoken word to dismantle stereotypes and champion education for the girl child in Nigeria.

The Winter Games are now underway, but the Nigerian digital space is still vibrating from that historic walk. Critics and cultural commentators alike have lauded the IOC for recognising that “global impact” isn’t always measured in medals but in the courage to speak truth to power.

For Maryam, the Italian experience appears to have been transformative. Her presence in Milan suggests a woman who arrived as a poet and stepped away as a piece of living history.