Olympics Opening Ceremony To Be Non-Divisive — Designer

The opening ceremony of the Winter Games — which run through February 22 — is to be held simultaneously at four venues, including Milan’s San Siro football stadium, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo, which will host the skiing and snowboarding events.

Numerous artists and 1,200 Olympic volunteers are expected to participate in front of many celebrities and government officials, including US Vice President JD Vance.

The ceremony will first celebrate the beauty of Italy, with singer Andrea Boccelli and American pop star Mariah Carey singing in Italian.

It will then celebrate sport and the values of peace, “the harmony of cultures, religions and peoples that we need more than ever,” said Balich, who helmed the ceremonies at the 2006 Turin Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

During the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, a scene featuring drag queens was criticised around the world by religious authorities including the Vatican and conservative politicians, who saw it as an inappropriate reference to the Last Supper, Christ’s final meal.

“Some nations prefer to convey different messages,” Balich pointed out in response to a question about the Paris Olympics.

“I try to celebrate the values of humanity, I see the glass as half full, I am optimistic by nature,” he added.

Milan will be reviving one of the innovations of the Paris Games, however, namely its Olympic cauldron, which attracted crowds in front of the Louvre.

Under the Arch of Peace, in the heart of Milan, the fountain will be animated every hour between 5-11 pm from February 7-22, then again from March 6-15 for the Paralympic Games.

“I expect it to go viral — it’s our nod to social media,” Balich said.