Nigeria Revenue Service Collects ₦28.3trn In 2025, Sets ₦40.7trn Target For 2026

The Nigeria Revenue Service has disclosed that it generated a total of ₦28.3 trillion in revenue as of December 2025.

The Executive Director overseeing Government and Large Taxpayers, Mrs. Amina Kurawa, said the figure represents an increase of more than 30 per cent when compared to the ₦25.5 trillion recorded in 2024.

Mrs. Kurawa made the disclosure while speaking at a staff retreat organised by the service, where she explained that the bulk of the revenue collected during the period was driven by the non-oil sector.

Looking ahead, the revenue agency has fixed a collection target of ₦40.7 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year.

According to the service, the ambitious target will be supported by stronger non-oil revenue contributions as well as improved collections from royalty-based income streams.

The agency also projected growth in non-oil tax receipts in 2026, with Company Income Tax, Value Added Tax, and the Development Levy expected to play leading roles in boosting government revenue.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, urged staff to raise their performance in the coming year, emphasising that transparency and accountability remain central to the agency’s operations.