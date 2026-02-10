Nigeria’s Agric Minister Emerges As IFAD Governing Council Chairman

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has emerged as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Kyari was appointed at the 49th Session of the IFAD Governing Council Meeting held in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday.

The Minister noted that his appointment was not a personal accolade but a responsibility to vulnerable rural populations across the world.

In his acceptance speech, Kyari pledged to promote unity and inclusiveness across continents, promising impartial and strategically focused leadership to foster consensus, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and uphold IFAD’s credibility.

“It is with humility and a strong sense of duty that I accept this role,” Mr Kyari said in a statement on his X handle on Tuesday evening. “I take this mandate not as a personal honour, but as a responsibility to millions of rural women and men worldwide.”

With humility, I accept the honour to serve as Chairperson of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) @IFAD . This is a solemn responsibility to the millions of rural people whose lives are shaped by our decisions. I am deeply grateful…

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to IFAD’s mission of being financially robust, policy-driven, and impact-focused.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for positioning Nigeria as a leader in global development cooperation.

Kyari commended outgoing IFAD chairman Christophe Schiltz for his leadership, noting the challenges global food systems face, including climate shocks, economic volatility, conflicts, and population pressures.

He assured that with determination and innovation, partnerships will be strengthened to ensure no rural community is left behind.

“Together, we will advance policies that empower farmers, enhance resilience, unlock rural enterprise, and secure sustainable food systems for future generations,” he said.