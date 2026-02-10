Senate In Rowdy Session Over Move To Reverse Decision On E-Transmission

Proceedings in the Senate became rowdy on Tuesday following disagreements over a motion to reverse the decision on the electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Tensions rose after a motion sponsored by Senator Tahir Monguno of Borno North was put up for consideration.

Monguno had suggested that the Senate reverse its approval of clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2026.

The clause concerns the modalities for the electronic transmission of election results.

He based his request on Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 (as amended).

Senator Munguno asked the lawmakers to revisit the clause and recommit it to the committee of the whole for reconsideration.

According to him, the move would strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process and not weaken it as claimed in some quarters.

While the motion was seconded, the situation turned rowdy when Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of Abia South raised a point of order.

Abaribe argued that the senators could not revisit the clause in the way it was suggested. He said that the lawmakers should be allowed to vote individually on the issue.

The Abia senator’s move led to exchanges on the floor as many lawmakers spoke at the same time, while challenging the procedure being adopted.

Some argued over the admissibility of the motion and whether it would set a bad precedent, allowing for the overturning of previously-made decisions.

The Senate leadership, however, restored order after some minutes, with Akpabio asking the lawmakers to return to their seats for the continuation of the plenary.

Akpabio later asked Abaribe if he wanted to formally continue with the point of order he had raised. But the Abia senator decided otherwise, leading to the resumption of the session.

Last week, the Senate rejected the requirement for the real-time electronic transmission of election results as contained in Clause 60 (3) and retained the 2022 Act, which empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the mode of transmission.

Critics and opposition leaders have faulted the move, taking to the National Assembly to protest against the Senate’s decision.