Arik Air Flight Diverts Safely To Benin After In-Flight Engine Anomaly – NSIB

An Arik Air Boeing 737-7GL aircraft, registration 5N-MJF, operating a scheduled domestic flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt, experienced an in-flight engine anomaly earlier on Wednesday but diverted safely to Benin Airport, according to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The NSIB confirmed this in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji.

According to the statement, the flight crew detected abnormal indications on one of the engines during the cruise phase.

It added that following standard safety procedures, the crew conducted a precautionary engine shutdown and diverted to the nearest suitable airport.

The Bureau confirmed that the aircraft landed without incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. No injuries have been reported.

It added that preliminary observations at Benin Airport suggest significant damage to the affected engine, based on an initial visual assessment.

In line with its statutory mandate and international standards under ICAO Annex 13, the NSIB said it has commenced an investigation.

It said that a preliminary assessment team is en route to Benin to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview relevant personnel and witnesses, and recover flight data and cockpit voice recorder information.

The Bureau disclosed that it is working closely with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Arik Air, and other stakeholders to determine the sequence of events and any contributing factors.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, with a final report to be published at the conclusion of the investigation.

“The safety of passengers, crew, and the public remains our highest priority,” Mrs. Oladeji said,

She encouraged members of the public with relevant information to contact the Bureau through its official channels.

The Bureau assured the public that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.