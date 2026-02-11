EFCC Vs Yahaya Bello: Transactions Were In Line With CBN Guidelines, EFCC Witness Insists

Olomotane Egoro, the 10th Prosecution Witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in the alleged money laundering trial of the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has maintained that the cash withdrawals by the individuals mentioned in his testimony were in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Nigeria

The witness, who is Compliance Officer with Access Bank Plc, said he had been working with the bank since May 2023.

He confirmed that one Aminu Olanrewaju, who was earlier said to have made withdrawals from the Kogi State Government House Administration Account was one of the signatories of the account.

Under cross-examination, he added that from the details in the account opening package, Olanrewaju was a civil servant and Director Accounts in the Kogi State Government Administration.

The witness said, being an Access Bank official, he was not privy to the workings of the Kogi Government House Account and could not state what the funds that were withdrawn were meant for, except for those that were detailed in the transactions.

He gave a similar testimony as the one before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The banker admitted that the former governor was neither a local government chairman nor was his name linked to any of the transactions presented before the court.

He said this in relation to the transactions between the various Local Government Areas in Kogi and Fazab Business Enterprise, among others.

According to the witness, the purposes of other payments ranged from sporting equipment to agrochemicals, farm inputs and also medical consumables.

The witness specifically said a N10.6 million lodgment from Ibaji local government statutory revenue was for the purpose of Agrochemicals, while the N7.3 million from Mopa Muro Local Government was for the supply of relief materials.

According to him, N9.9m from Ofu Local Government, was for the procurement of Agrochemicals, among others.

The court had, during the Examination-in-Chief, admitted in evidence, the subpoena signed by the Managing Director of Access Bank.

The subpoena contains the statements of account of Kogi State Government House Administration, from January 2016 to January 2024.

It also contains the statements of accounts of Westwood Motors Limited, Fozad Oil and Gas Limited, Bespoque Global Concept Limited, E-Traders International Limited, and Keyless Nature Limited, among others.

Counsel to the 2nd and 3rd Defendants, objected to the admissibility of the documents, saying that the certificate of identification did not comply with the Evidence Act.

He said he would provide full reason during his final written address.

The prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, described the objection as a fishing expedition, adding also that he would give his reason during his final written address.

Justice Maryann Anenih, however, admitted the documents, noting that admissibility in evidence would be determined subsequently, when necessary, if the objection could be justifiably defended.

The Kogi Government House Account was marked Exhibit AH1 and AH2, while the other 11 companies’ statements were labelled from AG TO AR.

The prosecution counsel told the witness to Exhibit AH1, Kogi Government House Administration Account, from December 2018 to August 2019, and confirm the credit inflows from Kogi State Government House.

He was also told to confirm that there were withdrawals by one Aminu Jimoh Olarenwaju and Abdulsalami Hudu, which he did.

The senior lawyer asked if he can confirm the cash withdrawals on the 24th December 2018? And what was his evidence in relation to those withdrawals?

He added that there were multiple cash withdrawals from the account, noting that the bank filed a Suspicious Transaction Report with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, in line with standard practice.

He noted that there were multiple withdrawals of N10 million each between 15th and 16th January 2018 by Aminu Jimoh Olanrewaju, and on 8th March by Abdulsalami Hudu.

The Prosecution Counsel also told the witness to tell the court what the credit entry to Exhibit AP, was in May 2022.

He said there were several credit inflows from local government areas into the account and cash withdrawals by Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege.

The witness, however, said during cross-examination that no law was flouted in the transactions, reiterating that the withdrawals were in line with CBN guidelines.

Justice MaryAnne Anenih thereafter adjourned the case to 10th, 11th, and 12th March, 2026 for continuation of Cross-Examination of the witness.