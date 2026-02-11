Omokri Backs Electronic Transmission Of Results, Says Tinubu Is Best Thing For Nigeria

An Ambassador-designate, Reno Omokri, has backed the electronic transmission of results amid the controversy trailing the proposed Electoral Act amendments.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Omokri, however, said the real-time transmission of election results electronically is unrealistic.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain cited instances whereby the last elections in South Africa was similar to Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

“If you want to have the electronic transmission of result, I support that. I don’t think anybody who is going to be against that is patriotic,” he stated.

“People agree to the electronic transmission of result. The issue is these people asking for unrealistic policies of real-time electronic transmission of result.

“What happened in South Africa is exactly what happened in 2023 in Nigeria. Election results can be transmitted electronically in Nigeria. However, there are some places where you don’t have coverage because Nigeria is a large country,” he stated.

Earlier, protest trailed the Senate’s passage of the Electoral Act 2022 (Repeal and Reenactment) Amendment Bill 2026 through the third reading, in which the lawmakers removed the phrase “real-time” transmission of election results.

Although the Senate has issued several clarifications regarding reports that it rejected electronic transmission of results, the protesters insist that lawmakers must explicitly include “real-time electronic transmission” in the proposed legislation.

Offer From Tinubu Govt

Weighing in on his position on taking up an appointment in the current government, Omokri said he never said he would not take any offer from the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

“That’s not what I said. The question you asked me was that if Tinubu asked me to work with him, would I accept? I said no, it’s not in my DNA.

“When I met with the administration’s officials, I said I can’t take certain positions because of certain things that I said earlier. However, I never said I cannot work for Nigeria.

“As an ambassador, I’m going to work for Nigeria. I will be an ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Omokri is among the list president Tinubu forwarded to the Senate for ambassadorial consideration.