Senator Natasha, Committee Chairman Clash At Budget Defence

Tempers flared on Wednesday at the budget defence session of the Ministry of Steel Development as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) engaged in a heated exchange with the Chairman of the Senate Committee overseeing the ministry, Patrick Ndubueze, following nearly four hours of deliberations.

The session, which focused largely on the state of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) entered into by the ministry, grew tense after prolonged questioning by members of the committee.

Trouble began when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan continued her line of inquiry after hours of scrutiny, pressing ministry officials for further clarifications.

As discussions stretched on, Senator Ndubueze moved to bring the session to a close, noting that the Kogi Central lawmaker had spoken extensively and indicating his intention to wrap up proceedings.

READ ALSO: Senate Demands Full Implementation Of Defence Budget, Warns Against Delays

The decision sparked a sharp reaction from Akpoti-Uduaghan, who objected to the move, leading to a brief but tense standoff between the two lawmakers.

The chairman, however, insisted that she could reserve her questions for the investigative hearing before hitting the gavel.

In that terse moment, the Kogi senator responded, “I think you have disrespected me more than enough. No, no, no. You can’t do this to me. You can’t. You spoke enough; allow me to speak.

“I have something very vital to interface with the minister, and it doesn’t matter if I’ve spoken once or twice. This is an interactive session. And you agree that we have not met with the minister enough. Only God knows where next we are going to meet with him as a committee.”

The chairman maintained that he had accorded her full respect.

The session, which focused largely on the performance of the 2024 budget and proposals for 2025, had been marked by intense scrutiny of the ministry’s handling of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and related Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with private partners.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had questioned the transparency and structure of agreements entered into by the ministry.

“I did request a copy of the MoU because I needed to be certain that due diligence was conducted, but since I was not furnished with the MOU, I had to rely on third-party conversations,” she stated.

The lawmaker also accused the ministry of failing to meaningfully engage her as a representative of the host community.

She disclosed that she had previously written to the minister seeking a meeting but was not granted an audience.

“I am the senator representing Kogi Central, and since I got into the Senate, we’ve just met only three times. We only seem to meet at budget presentations,” she said.

“I am saying it right now, I am going to write to you formally. I am seated in dual capacity. I have got host community representation to project and protect.

During the session, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the ministry of recycling rhetoric without tangible progress.

“You have prepared this fantastic speech, we just met, we talked to the media, and then every day we fold our arms and do nothing. Three years into you being a minister, we are still trying to go back and forth on what is the best model to move Ajaokuta. Isn’t that funny?” she said.

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, in his presentation, outlined the ministry’s mandate and budget performance, stating that its agencies received N24.143 billion in the 2024 appropriation, with N9.5 billion for personnel, N383 million for overhead, and N11.06 billion for capital expenditure.

According to him, as of December 31, 2025, total releases stood at 56.5 per cent of the appropriation, with personnel and overhead fully released but capital releases at 48.4 per cent.

He added that capital releases for the 2025 budget were yet to commence.

Earlier in the session, Senator Isah Jibrin urged the ministry to reduce reliance on foreign investors and instead explore domestic financing options to revive Ajaokuta.

“We need to approach the Debt Management Office with specific requests on specific production lines, noting that Ajaokuta has over 20 production lines that could be activated in phases.

“Why is anyone waiting for foreign investors to come in? There are so many issues related to foreign investment. One of them is security,” he said.

Jibrin argued that activating even a few viable production lines through locally raised funds could significantly reduce unemployment and stimulate economic activity.

Ndubueze also expressed dissatisfaction with the ministry’s engagement with lawmakers, recalling previous discussions about revitalizing Ajaokuta.

He said the committee had received independent information suggesting that several units within Ajaokuta could operate if properly supported.

Despite the friction, the committee resolved to hold further sessions to specifically address unresolved issues surrounding Ajaokuta Steel Company and other pending agreements.