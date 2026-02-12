Kwankwasiyya Movement Demands Removal Of Kwankwaso’s Name From US Bill

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has formally rejected a move by five United States lawmakers to blacklist its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over alleged “severe religious freedom violations” in Nigeria.

The move follows the introduction of the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act 2026 (HR 7457) to the US Congress on Tuesday.

If passed, the bill would compel the US Departments of State and Treasury to impose visa bans and asset freezes on Kwankwaso, alongside groups like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), for their alleged roles in the systemic persecution of Christians.

In a swift reaction on Thursday, the movement described the inclusion of the former Kano State Governor’s name as “unfounded” and “politically motivated,” demanding its immediate removal from the proposed legislation.

“We state unequivocally that these allegations are consistent with nothing in the verifiable public record of Senator Kwankwaso’s life and service,” said spokesperson Habibu Sale Mohammed.

READ ALSO: US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Sanction Miyetti Allah, Kwankwaso, Fulani Militia

The movement specifically addressed claims made by US Rep. Riley Moore, one of the bill’s sponsors, who reportedly linked Kwankwaso to religious extremism due to the implementation of Sharia law during his tenure as governor. Defending the record, the group argued that Sharia-based legal systems in Northern Nigeria were constitutional developments not unique to Kano.

“The constitutional development of Sharia-based legal systems… was neither unique to Kano State nor the initiative of one individual,” the statement read. “To single out Senator Kwankwaso while similar constitutional arrangements exist in several states raises serious questions about the evidentiary standard behind such a recommendation.”

Kwankwaso, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, two-term Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence, and Senator, has “never been indicted, prosecuted, or credibly accused of religious persecution, extremism, or human rights violations,” the group said.

The movement argued that the development of Sharia-based legal systems in parts of northern Nigeria was carried out within constitutional provisions and was not the initiative of any single individual.

“The constitutional development of Sharia-based legal systems in certain northern Nigerian states was neither unique to Kano State nor the initiative of one individual,” the statement said. “These systems remain subject to constitutional oversight and appellate review.”

It added that singling out Kwankwaso while similar constitutional arrangements exist in several states “raises serious questions about the basis, consistency, and evidentiary standard behind such a recommendation.”

The group also pointed to Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with the United States and other nations with diverse legal systems, arguing that constitutional sovereignty and contextual understanding should guide international engagement.

“The United States maintains diplomatic and strategic relationships with several sovereign nations whose legal systems incorporate Islamic jurisprudence,” the statement noted.

“It would therefore be inconsistent to treat Nigeria’s constitutionally grounded legal pluralism differently without clear and individualized evidence of wrongdoing.”

Defending Kwankwaso’s record, the movement said that during his tenure as governor, he took “decisive measures” to curb extremist threats and protect lives and property across religious divides.

It also cited his 2023 presidential ticket with Bishop Isaac Idahosa as evidence of his “enduring belief in religious inclusion and national balance.”

“It is deeply concerning that an opposition political leader with a longstanding national profile would be isolated in a matter of such gravity without transparent and verifiable findings,” Mohammed stated.

The movement called on the US Congress to “outrightly reject this recommendation and remove Dr Kwankwaso’s name from the proposed bill,” alleging that the development may have been influenced by “individuals on a mission to settle personal scores or political rivals.”

“Allegations of this magnitude must be grounded in demonstrable facts, not generalized assumptions,” the statement said.

Reaffirming its support for the former governor, the Kwankwasiyya Movement described Kwankwaso as “a nationalist, a democrat, and a statesman whose public service has been anchored on justice, unity, and inclusive governance.”

The group expressed confidence that “fairness, due diligence, and objective assessment will ultimately prevail.”

The bill was introduced by Chris Smith, Riley Moore, Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Bill Huizenga.

Details of the bill, which was posted on the US Congress website, claimed that Kwankwaso was one of the individuals contributing to systemic religious “persecution of Christians that has persisted” in Nigeria.