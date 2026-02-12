Suspected Vigilante Killer Arrested In Niger State After Two-Year Manhunt

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a suspected killer of a vigilante member who had been on the run since 2024.

The suspect, Sudais Zakari of Angwan-Roka, Minna, was apprehended alongside Danjuma Idris of Maitumbi during a police operation targeting criminal hideouts in the Maitumbi area of the state capital.

Zakari allegedly fled Minna after reportedly killing Ibrahim Yahaya, also known as Danladi Baushe, a member of a local vigilante group in Maitumbi, in April 2024. Police investigations indicate that he had since been evading arrest.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, the arrest followed a coordinated operation carried out on February 7, 2026, at about 10:30 p.m. Operatives of the Maitumbi Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), conducted the operation in collaboration with vigilante members.

“Sudais has been on the run for various crimes, including the culpable homicide of one Ibrahim Yahaya, a.k.a. Danladi Baushe, a vigilante member in Maitumbi. The incident occurred in April 2024,” Abiodun stated.

Preliminary investigations further revealed that Zakari allegedly participated in several armed robbery incidents within the Maitumbi area in 2025.

Danjuma Idris was arrested with suspected burglary tools, including a bolt cutter, machete, screwdriver, pliers, a bunch of keys, a face cap, and a bag believed to have been stolen.

In a related development, Abiodun disclosed that on February 8, 2026, at about 3:00 a.m., operatives of Operation Flush intercepted and arrested another suspect, Aji Gana, around Maitumbi Roundabout.

Items recovered from him include a cutlass, a pitcher, a bunch of keys, pliers, a screwdriver, and two mobile phones.

The police spokesman confirmed that all the suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.