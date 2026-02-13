VP Shettima Arrives In Addis Ababa For 39th AU Summit

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursday to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

The Vice President, leading a high-level Nigerian delegation, landed at Bole International Airport ahead of the summit’s main events scheduled for February 14 and 15, 2026.

This was revealed in a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, on Friday.

Upon arrival, Senator Shettima was received by a cohort of Ethiopian and Nigerian dignitaries, including Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology, Dr. Belete Mola, Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Berhanu Tsegaye, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Amb. Dunoma Ahmed,

Shortly after his arrival, Minister Tuggar debriefed the Vice President on the summit’s itinerary and Nigeria’s strategic objectives.

This year’s summit carries the theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

The sessions will focus on advancing continental commitments to sustainable water management and improved sanitation, critical pillars for health, agricultural productivity, and the broader development aspirations of the AU’s Agenda 2063 framework.

“The 2026 focus on water and sanitation (WASH) acts as a primary human-security driver for the continent,” Tuggar wrote

Beyond the thematic discussions, the Vice President will participate in the 30th General Assembly and engage in several high-level bilateral meetings. These discussions aim to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic partnerships while addressing regional challenges such as peace and security in the Sahel and Sudan.

A significant highlight of the preparatory meetings was the announcement that Nigeria has been granted a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank, further consolidating its leadership role in shaping Africa’s financial future.