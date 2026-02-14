Atiku Urges INEC To Reschedule 2027 Elections Over Ramadan Clash

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately reconsider the date fixed for the 2027 general election, warning that the timing clashes with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

INEC had announced on Friday that presidential and National Assembly elections would take place on February 20, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls are scheduled for March 6, 2027.

The Commission said the dates were selected in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

But the timetable has triggered criticism, largely because Ramadan is projected to begin around February 8 and end about March 10, 2027, meaning both election dates fall within the fasting period.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, Atiku said the February 20 date sits “squarely within the Ramadan period,” describing the season as one of fasting, reflection and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.

He stressed that elections go beyond routine administrative procedures, noting that they require “maximum participation, physical endurance, and collective focus.”

“Fixing such a critical civic exercise in the middle of a major religious observance reflects poor judgment and a troubling lack of sensitivity to the nation’s socio-religious realities,” he said.

The former Vice-President argued that in a plural society like Nigeria, inclusive decision-making is essential rather than optional. According to him, selecting a date that accommodates broad public interests speaks to competence and foresight.

“If INEC struggles with getting a simple matter of timing right, Nigerians are justified in asking: what assurance do we have that it will competently deliver free, fair, and credible elections in 2027?” he queried.