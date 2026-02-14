China To Scrap Tariffs For Most Of Africa From May, Says Xi

Beijing’s scrapping of tariffs for all but one African country will start May 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday, according to state media.

China already has a zero-tariff policy for imports from 33 African countries, but Beijing said last year it would extend the policy to all 53 of its diplomatic partners on the continent.

China is Africa’s largest trading partner and a key backer of major infrastructure projects in the region through its vast “Belt and Road” initiative.

From May 1, zero levies will apply to all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China claims the democratic island as its own and does not rule out using force to take it.

Many African countries are increasingly looking to China and other trading partners since US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs worldwide last year.

Xi said the zero-tariff deal “will undoubtedly provide new opportunities for African development”, announcing the date as leaders across the continent gathered in Ethiopia for the annual African Union summit.

China Warns US Over Taiwan

Meanwhile, Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi warned the United States on Saturday against “plotting” on Taiwan, saying it could lead to a “confrontation” with China.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Foreign Minister Wang said that in the future, the United States could adopt a China policy that involves “instigating and plotting to split China through Taiwan, crossing China’s red line”.

“This could very likely lead to a confrontation between China and the United States,” he said.

He added that he hoped Washington would pursue a “positive and pragmatic” approach, “but we are also prepared to deal with various risks”.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.

The United States has long been the democratic island’s most important backer and biggest arms provider, and Taiwan would be heavily reliant on US support in a potential conflict with China.

During his Saturday comments, Wang also weighed in on Beijing’s current relationship with Tokyo, which has been under heavy strain since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office in October.

“The Japanese people should no longer allow themselves to be manipulated or deceived by those far-right forces, or by those who seek to revive militarism,” Wang said.

“All peace-loving countries should send a clear warning to Japan: if it chooses to walk back on this path, it will only be heading toward self-destruction.

AFP