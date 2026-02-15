Flick Calls For Barcelona Reaction After Atletico Copa Thrashing

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick called on his team to show a “reaction” against Girona on Monday in La Liga after their 4-0 thrashing by Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan giants were pummelled by Diego Simeone’s side in the semi-final first leg on Thursday, but Flick believes his team’s attitude has improved in the days since.

“Atletico were ready for this fight, it was a Champions League level game and the first 45 minutes were not right,” Flick told reporters Sunday.

“We did not have the attitude to be competitive in this situation, in every duel, one against one situation, they were much better, (more) dynamic — this is what I want from the team.

“Today in training I appreciate what I saw and we have to bring it tomorrow on the pitch.”

On Saturday, Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad to move two points ahead of champions Barca at the top of the table.

Flick backed his team’s quality to shine through if they pick themselves up after the destruction at the Metropolitano stadium.

“It could happen that you lose against Atletico, a top team, now (we must) go on. We have to focus on the season to the end, it’s a long way, but everything is possible,” continued the German coach.

“When we play as a team, everyone 100 percent, we have huge quality. Defeats happen, but it’s important how you react. This reaction I want to see tomorrow.”

Flick said Brazilian winger Raphinha was fit to face Girona but Marcus Rashford would still be out with a knee issue, although it was improving.

The coach said Raphinha’s return was great news for his side.

“He’s important. I always said this. We miss him. I think also, you can see it, in the training, everything, he increases the dynamic, the intensity,” said Flick.

“This is the good thing. Last season, for me he was the best player in the world.”

Flick had complained about some of the refereeing in Barcelona’s defeat by Atletico and on Saturday the Catalan club filed an official complaint with the Spanish football federation about inconsistency in arbitration.

However, Flick walked back some of his anger and said his team had to take responsibility for the Atletico loss.

“It was not (the referee’s) fault we lost the game,” he added. “What we can change, we have to change, and we will do.”