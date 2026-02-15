NiDCOM Condemns Killing Of Nigerian In South Africa, Demands Justice

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned the latest killing of a 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlet, in Pretoria, South Africa.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement on Sunday by NiDCOM’s spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, demanded justice and arrest as well as prosecution of those involved.

She said the increasing rate of criminality and killings of Nigerians in South Africa was worrisome and calls for serious concern.

Noting that Nigeria and South Africa have come a long way as African brothers, the NiDCOM boss wondered why some people were committing heinous crimes against fellow Africans.

Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African authorities to ensure that justice is served for the murdered Nigerian driver and ensure the protection of the lives and property of non-indigenes in South Africa.

She reiterated the need to strengthen the rapid response protocols and institutionalised structured escalation mechanisms for diaspora-related incidents.

She expressed the resolve of the Commission to intensify risk mapping and structured engagement with host authorities.

Meanwhile, a female suspect has been reportedly arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlet, in Pretoria West, South Africa.

The incident occurred on February 11, 2026, after Satlet picked up passengers through an e-hailing platform.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on February 16, 2026, facing charges of carjacking and murder.

According to police reports, Satlet was attacked by a male and female pair who hijacked his vehicle.

His body and the stolen car were later found in Atteridgeville.

Dashcam footage, which captured part of the incident, aided in the swift arrest of the female suspect.

Authorities are still searching for the male suspect, with more arrests expected.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for improved safety measures for e-hailing drivers.

Satlet, a student set to graduate next month, was remembered as hardworking and ambitious, with plans to further his studies in Canada.