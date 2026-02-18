FCT Polls: Bwari PDP Chairmanship Candidate Steps Down, Supports APC Rival

Less than 72 hours before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship candidate for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, has stepped down in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa.

Adamu made the announcement on Wednesday, saying his decision followed the intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He said, “I am standing here before you this afternoon to tell you that I have been in deep consultation with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. I have come to the conclusion that Joshua and I are brothers.

“It will not be right for two brothers to fight over one office. Therefore, I have relinquished my support to Hon. Joshua.

“I want to urge all my supporters to back Joshua to win this election,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the FCT Minister urged residents of Bwari to support Joshua, saying, “Let me tell you why you should vote for Joshua. If you vote for him, I will deliver more roads in Bwari.

“Let nobody make a mistake. On Saturday, come out and make sure Joshua wins the election.”